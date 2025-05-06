Azerbaijani parliament, UAE federal council formalize co-op through strategic agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ The official visit of the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, to the United Arab Emirates continues, the parliamentary Press and Public Relations Department told Trend.

During the visit, after the meeting at the Federal National Council held on 6 May, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two sides.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates was signed by the speakers of the two sides, Sahiba Gafarova and Saqr Ghobash.

A discourse was articulated indicating that the document would facilitate the augmentation of the parties' collaborative efforts, encompassing the synchronization and interchange of legislative expertise, while simultaneously ensuring the sustained proliferation of cooperative initiatives.

