Uzbekistan reports passenger car import volume for early 2025
In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan imported 6,950 passenger cars worth $115.1 million, continuing its strong demand for foreign-made vehicles. China remained the largest supplier, accounting for the majority of these imports, while the overall value of Uzbekistan's car imports reached $1.28 billion in 2024, including electric vehicles.
