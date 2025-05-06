Trade operations between Azerbaijan, Vietnam decline severely in 1Q2025

Trade between Azerbaijan and Vietnam saw a significant decline in early 2025, with total operations reaching $127.2 million, a drop of nearly 50 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Azerbaijan's exports to Vietnam fell by 57.8 percent, amounting to $91.8 million, while imports from Vietnam decreased slightly by 0.9 percent. In 2024, overall trade between the two countries was $223.9 million, marking a 53.6 percent decline from 2023. The export of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan to Vietnam also saw a dramatic drop in both value and volume.

