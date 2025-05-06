Belarusian Minsk Automobile plant's chief portrays boost of co-op with Azerbaijan

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 6. The development of cooperation between the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) and Azerbaijan has good prospects, the plant's Director General Valery Ivankovich told Trend.

According to him, Azerbaijan remains a strategic partner for MAZ.

"I see very good prospects for joint work. We have a lot of points of contact. We are united by many years of cooperation, based not only on common interests but also on strong, good human relationships," Ivankovich said.

He highly appreciated the scale of the restoration and investment work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. As a sign of friendship, the Belarusian government handed over a utility vehicle to Azerbaijan, intended for use in these regions.

Ivankovich reminded that MAZ is actively cooperating with the Ganja Automobile Plant in the framework of the supply of machine kits, vehicle assembly, and programs for supplying firefighting equipment.

