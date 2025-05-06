Azerbaijani State Service privatizes series of vehicles in recent auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ The State Service for Real Estate Affairs under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan sold 18 vehicles at an auction on May 6, the state service told Trend.

A total of 103 orders were placed for the vehicles put up for auction. It was reported that 33 of these orders were placed through online channels.

In the competitive auction, a "Nissan Maxima" car, originally priced at 4,500 manat ($100.7), was sold for 8,200 manat ($100.7). Additionally, two vehicles from a lot starting at 7,800 manat ($100.7) were sold for 13,300 manat ($100.7).

The list of vehicles sold at the auction can be viewed via the following link: https://clck.ru/3LtXXH.

Upcoming auctions for this month will be held on May 13, 20, and 27.

To view the list of assets to be auctioned, visit https://clck.ru/3LtZmC.

Those interested in participating can make their selections on the websites www.emlak.gov.az and www.auksion.gov.az.

