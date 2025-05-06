Azerbaijani Baku Grain Terminal receives its first batch of Kazakh wheat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ The Baku Grain Terminal has received its first shipment of wheat from Kazakhstan, a move signaling a deepening of trade ties between the two Caspian neighbors, Trend reports, citing foreign sources.

In connection with the delivery, Chairman of the Board of Ak Biday-Terminal JSC, Nurlan Yerkozhauly, paid a working visit to Baku. His visit included a series of key meetings aimed at enhancing collaboration in agrarian trade and logistics. Discussions with BGT officials focused on operational procedures, technical aspects of grain reception and storage, and the potential for scaling up shipments.

"Particular attention during the visit was devoted to diplomatic engagement. Nurlan Yerkozhauly met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel. The main topic of discussion was the potential for increasing export volumes within the framework of the bilateral roadmap for trade and economic cooperation," the report states.

Both sides addressed current logistical challenges and exchanged views on strengthening the resilience and efficiency of supply chains. Proposals for infrastructure modernization and boosting grain shipment volumes through BGT were also reviewed.

The visit by the chairman of Ak Biday-Terminal JSC highlighted the mutual interest of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in deepening agrarian cooperation. Wheat deliveries from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are viewed as a strategic move toward diversifying export routes and reinforcing economic ties across the Caspian-Caucasus region and beyond.

