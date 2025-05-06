U.S. ethane exports set to surge as China lifts tariff on imports, EIA says

Photo: EIA

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has forecast a rise in U.S. ethane production and exports over the next two years, following China's decision to lift its 125% tariff on U.S. ethane imports. This shift is expected to bolster U.S. exports, with nearly half of all U.S. ethane currently being shipped to China, which relies entirely on U.S. sources for the feedstock.

