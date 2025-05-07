India strikes civilian targets in Pakistan, diplomatic source says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. India has carried out strikes on several civilian sites, including mosques, in parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, a diplomatic source in Islamabad told Trend.

The Indian Air Force launched long-range missiles at Pakistan, they say.

“According to initial reports, one child has been killed and several civilians, including women, have been injured. Some of the wounded are in critical condition. We will take appropriate and decisive measures in response to this attack,” the source said.

India had already launched missile strikes on three Pakistani cities. The attacks targeted Bahawalpur in Punjab province, as well as the cities of Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, Pakistan announced it was closing its airspace to all flights for 48 hours.