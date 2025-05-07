Turkish, Pakistani FMs hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. A telephone conversation was held between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Trend reports.

The conversation was devoted to the latest developments between Pakistan and India.

India had already launched missile strikes on three Pakistani cities. The attacks targeted Bahawalpur in Punjab province, as well as the cities of Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, Pakistan announced it was closing its airspace to all flights for 48 hours.