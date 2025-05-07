EIA forecasts steady growth in U.S. LNG exports through 2026

Natural gas exports will continue to drive U.S. demand in the coming years, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The growth is primarily attributed to the ongoing expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities, which are expected to boost U.S. exports significantly.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register