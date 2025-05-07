Azerbaijan recaps iodine production volume in 1Q2025
The production of iodine in Azerbaijan took a nosedive in the first quarter of this year. The volume amounted to 44 tons, marking downturn by 9.7 percent compared to the same period last year
