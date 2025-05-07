EIA expects U.S. natural gas prices to surge in 2025 and 2026

U.S. natural gas prices have seen a notable decrease in recent months, with the Henry Hub spot price settling at $3.12 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) on April 30, 2025, down from $3.96/MMBtu at the start of the month, according to the data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

