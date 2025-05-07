Malaysian firm to offer cutting-edge tech support for Azerspace-1 satellite

Photo: Azercosmos / Facebook

Azercosmos, the Space Agency of Azerbaijan, has signed a contract with Park Place Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd to provide technical support for the infrastructure controlling the Azerspace-1 satellite. The contract, valued at 9,027 manat ($5,310), will ensure the maintenance and support of the satellite's equipment. Park Place Technologies, founded in 2017, is a Malaysian company specializing in renovation and restoration services.

