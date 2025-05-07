Iran spotlights non-oil import figures
In the first month of the Iranian year (March 21–April 20, 2025), Iran imported 1.8 million tons of non-oil goods worth $2.85 billion, marking a 2.3% rise in value but a 26.4% drop in volume year-over-year.
