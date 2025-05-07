Azerbaijani FM addresses current situation in Middle East with Iraqi Speaker

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ As part of his official visit to the Republic of Iraq, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met today with the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, inter-parliamentary cooperation, and a range of regional issues of mutual interest.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that the historically friendly and respectful relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq have developed across various spheres, including politics, economy, and humanitarian cooperation. He highlighted that inter-parliamentary relations are an important component of these ties.

He further noted the significance of enhancing cooperation and reciprocal visits between legislative bodies as a way to promote mutual understanding, adding that there is a favorable basis for expanding this partnership.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on regional and international security issues, the current situation in the Middle East, and the realities in the South Caucasus during the post-conflict period. Minister Bayramov spoke in detail about Azerbaijan’s efforts in reconstruction, mine clearance, and the peace process.

Other matters of mutual interest were also addressed during the meeting.

