U.S. power demand to rise in 2025 as coal rebounds and gas slows

Photo: EIA

Electricity generation in the United States is expected to grow steadily over the next two years, driven by increased demand from commercial and industrial users, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA forecasts that total U.S. power generation will rise by 2% in 2025—an increase of around 100 billion kilowatthours (kWh)—and grow by another 1% in 2026.

