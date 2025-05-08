Kyrgyzstan sees increase in cargo transportation in 1Q2025

Kyrgyzstan's cargo transport continued to grow in early 2025, with total volume rising by over 10 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2024. March also saw a year-on-year increase, though freight turnover slightly dipped from the previous month. Road transport remained the dominant mode, with most of the volume handled by individual entrepreneurs.

