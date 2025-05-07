Popular social networks among Azerbaijani users revealed

Come April 2025, Facebook hit the ground running as the top dog among social networks in Azerbaijan, with user activity shooting up to a whopping 45 percent, as per the figures from Global Stats. Instagram dropped to second place with a notable decline, while Pinterest and YouTube followed in third and fourth place, respectively—both also experiencing decreases in user share. The platform X held a smaller portion of the market, and LinkedIn saw a modest increase in its share.

