Pakistan destroys several Indian fighter jets and drones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ In response to India's missile strikes on cities in Pakistan's Punjab and Kashmir states, the Pakistani army destroyed five fighter jets, one drone, and the headquarters of an Indian Air Force brigade, Pakistani Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, all Pakistani fighter jets and flight personnel returned safely from the operation.

Meanwhile, among the destroyed Indian fighters were three French-made Rafal, one Su-30, and one MiG-29 military jet.