Kazakhstan strikes key deal with WB to reinforce economic stability
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
A delegation from the National Bank of Kazakhstan, led by Chairman Timur Suleimenov, attended the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington. They signed a Framework Agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to strengthen Kazakhstan's institutional and expert capacity, aiming to enhance economic and financial stability. Suleimenov also met with IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li to discuss bilateral cooperation. The meetings covered global economic challenges, including slow growth, rising debt, trade conflicts, and the need for institutional reforms.
