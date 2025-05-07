Uzbekistan, Russia's Bashkortostan ink historic deals to transform economic ties
Photo: Post of Minister of Trade and Services of Bashkortostan
Bashkortostan and Uzbekistan have signed a series of agreements worth 2.8 billion rubles ($35 million) to strengthen their economic cooperation. Key initiatives include the construction of a textile warehouse, expansion of fresh produce supplies, and the introduction of Bashkortostan's alcoholic beverages to the Uzbek market.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy