Uzbekistan, Russia's Bashkortostan ink historic deals to transform economic ties

Photo: Post of Minister of Trade and Services of Bashkortostan

Bashkortostan and Uzbekistan have signed a series of agreements worth 2.8 billion rubles ($35 million) to strengthen their economic cooperation. Key initiatives include the construction of a textile warehouse, expansion of fresh produce supplies, and the introduction of Bashkortostan's alcoholic beverages to the Uzbek market.

