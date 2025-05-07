Uzbekistan reports significant boost in cement production in 1Q2025
Photo: The country's National Statistical Committee
Uzbekistan's cement production saw significant growth in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 3.6 million tons, a 1.4 million-ton increase compared to 2024. This surge follows a steady rise in output over the past two years, with a 61.5 percent year-on-year growth from 2024 to 2025. Uzbekistan's cement production saw significant growth in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 3.6 million tons, a 1.4 million-ton increase compared to 2024. This surge follows a steady rise in output over the past two years, with a 61.5% year-on-year growth from 2024 to 2025.
