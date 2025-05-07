Azerbaijan, Iraq look to deepen cooperation across strategic fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, in Baghdad, Trend reports.

The meeting, held during Bayramov's official visit to Baghdad, emphasized the growing diplomatic interaction between the two countries.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of Azerbaijan-Iraq relations and emphasized opportunities to expand collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, energy, tourism, and other sectors of shared interest.

Bayramov and Rashid also addressed the importance of advancing joint efforts within multilateral frameworks, including the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Azerbaijani minister briefed the Iraqi president on Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery efforts and its ongoing peace agenda.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to deepening a partnership based on mutual respect and common values.

