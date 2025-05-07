Mellat Insurance Company reports sharp rise in premium collections in Iran

Iran’s Mellat Insurance Company significantly increased its premium collections in the first month of the current Iranian year, bringing in around $48.3 million — nearly ten times more than in the same period last year. Payouts also rose substantially. The company, backed by Iran’s Social Security Investment Company, operates across multiple insurance sectors including life and auto.

