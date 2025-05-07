Mellat Insurance Company reports sharp rise in premium collections in Iran
Iran’s Mellat Insurance Company significantly increased its premium collections in the first month of the current Iranian year, bringing in around $48.3 million — nearly ten times more than in the same period last year. Payouts also rose substantially. The company, backed by Iran’s Social Security Investment Company, operates across multiple insurance sectors including life and auto.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy