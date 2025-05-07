Iran's Saipa faces production setback in passenger car segment

Iran’s Saipa Automotive Manufacturing Company saw its passenger car production drop by 25 percent in the first month of the current Iranian year, producing 13,176 units compared to 17,728 in the same period last year. The decline was detailed in a report by Codal.ir. Despite Saipa’s drop, Iran’s three main automakers — Iran Khodro (IKCO), Saipa, and Pars Khodro — jointly increased total output slightly, manufacturing 46,703 vehicles, up from 45,916 the previous year.

