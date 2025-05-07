There are great prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan, Vietnam in defense industry - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ The Azerbaijani side is ready to invest in renewable energy sources in Vietnam, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam has kicked off, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev also noted that there are great prospects in the defense industry. This sector is sufficiently developed in both countries, and combining efforts, establishing joint enterprises, and mutual cooperation in this area could be beneficial.

The head of state emphasized that joint activities within international organizations are also very encouraging.