Azerbaijan sees drop in Iodine exports to India in early 2025
Azerbaijan exported 10 tons of iodine to India between January and February 2025, generating around $560,000 in revenue. This marks a significant decline compared to the same period last year, with exports dropping by 8 tons (44.5%) and revenue decreasing by $412,000 (42.4%). In January-February 2024, Azerbaijan had exported 18 tons of iodine to India, worth $972,000. Additionally, iodine exports also reached Russia, India, and China.
