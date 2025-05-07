Iranian minister sheds light on current state of nation's power supply

Photo: Iranian government information portal

Iran has increased its electricity imports from neighboring countries by 200 megawatts since March 21, 2025, reaching a total of 500 megawatts, up from 300 megawatts last year. This increase is due to low water levels affecting domestic hydropower plants, while the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has also been temporarily offline for maintenance. Iran’s thermal power plants have increased their production capacity to 45,000 megawatts, up from 40,000 megawatts last year, and renewable energy plants have raised their output to 700 megawatts from 300 megawatts.

