Turkmenistan lures France with new investment opportunities

Turkmenistan is actively seeking to strengthen its economic ties with France, offering favorable conditions for investment and cooperation across various sectors. During the Turkmen-French Economic Forum in Paris, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted key areas for collaboration, including energy, technology, and tourism, while announcing plans for future joint initiatives.

