Iran eyes unique dev't in ties with Azerbaijan through regional cooperation - MFA (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. We hope for a unique development of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan within the framework of regional cooperation, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, President of Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh told Trend.

According to him, a new level of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan has been initiated:

"We witnessed this during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Both countries support the opening of a new chapter in their relations," he explained.

Khatibzadeh said that Iran positively assesses the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, which will contribute to the enhancement of these relations.

"Iran hopes that after the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, new perspectives will emerge in regional cooperation. Regional and international processes can provide an opportunity for the development of positive relations between the two countries," he noted.

Khatibzadeh pointed out that there are many common opportunities in various economic fields between Iran and Azerbaijan.

"In the region, there is significant potential in the field of energy, joint electricity production, and exchange, and activating these potentials could contribute to the development of economic ties between the two countries."

Iran and Azerbaijan are among the countries playing a key role in the North-South International Transport Corridor. At the regional level, this corridor is one of the main areas of focus in transit and freight transportation. This corridor will contribute to regional freight transport.

Additionally, through cooperation between the two countries, they can play an active role in cargo transport from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.

Moreover, it is possible to further develop relations in tourism, culture, and other areas of mutual interest. All of this naturally requires the existence of positive relations between the two countries," he concluded.