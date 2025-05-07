Russia dominates Kazakhstan’s non-oil export market, driving record growth in 2024

Photo: Embassy of Russia in Kazakhstan

In 2024, Russia remained the largest market for Kazakhstan's non-raw material exports, totaling $8.1 billion, followed by China with $7.19 billion. The growth in exports was driven by increased supplies of metallurgical, chemical, and food products. Kazakhstan is expanding its logistics infrastructure to further enhance export opportunities, focusing on trade hubs along key routes, including borders with China and Central Asia. In total, Kazakhstan's non-raw materials exports reached $28.8 billion in 2024, a 11.9 percent increase from the previous year, with exports continuing strong into 2025.

