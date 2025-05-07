Iran sees decline in housing and construction sector
In the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21 - April 20, 2025), loans from Iranian banks to the housing and construction sector dropped by nearly 30 percent compared to the same period last year. The total credit provided amounted to around 111 trillion rials (about $199 million), a decrease from 158 trillion rials ($3.77 billion) in the previous year. The loans included working capital, construction activity funding, development projects, and housing self-employment.
