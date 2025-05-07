Azerbaijan announces number of active VAT payers
Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
As of May 1, 2025, the number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan reached 816,700, reflecting a 1.2 percent increase since the start of the year. The number of active VAT payers also grew by 3.8 percent, reaching 54,800, while the number of active economic entities rose by 2.6 percent to 223,100. These figures indicate a positive trend in the country's tax base and economic activity.
