Uzbekistan's manufacturing industry sees record growth in foreign investments for 1Q2025

Photo: The country's National Statistical Committee

In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan’s manufacturing sector hit the ground running, reeling in a whopping 27.5 trillion soums (or $2.43 billion) in foreign investments and loans. This figure represents a significant slice of the pie, making up 32.2 percent of the total investments in fixed assets. This signals a silver lining in foreign funding over the past few years, showcasing a growing trust in the country's manufacturing sector.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register