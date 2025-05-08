Azerbaijan sees surge in copper ore and concentrate exports in 1Q2025

Azerbaijan exported 3,800 tons of copper ores and concentrates from January to March 2025, generating $5.2 million in revenue. This marks a significant increase compared to the same period in 2024, with exports up by 3,600 tons (20.3 times) in volume and $4.9 million (15.4 times) in value. In the first quarter of 2024, Azerbaijan exported only 186 tons of copper ores and concentrates worth $339,000, representing 0.76% of the country's total exports.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register