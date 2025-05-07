Smartphone prices from China rise despite decline in imports to Azerbaijan in early 2025

Photo: Аrtificial intelligence

During the first couple of months of 2025, Azerbaijan brought in more than 154,000 smartphones from China, racking up a bill of $41.7 million. This signaled a drop of nearly 9 percent in quantity and over 5 percent in value when stacked against the same period in 2024. Even though imports took a hit, the average price per device climbed the ladder by 3.7 percent, landing at $270.4. All in all, Azerbaijan brought in over 183,000 smartphones from various corners of the globe during the reporting period.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register