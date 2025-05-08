Air Astana halts services following India-Pakistan airspace disruption

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Kazakhstan's Air Astana is forced to cancel flights KC 907/908 on the route Almaty - Delhi - Almaty and KC 291/292 on the route Almaty - Mumbai - Almaty from May 8 due to the closure of the airspace between India and Pakistan, Trend reports.

According to information, passengers on the canceled flights will receive a full refund for their tickets.

“At present, the airline is working on the possibility of organizing repatriation flights via alternative routes to return citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other Air Astana passengers to their home country,” the Air Astana statement said.

On the night of May 7, India shelled Pakistan. Islamabad called it an act of war and responded with strikes. Civilian casualties were reported on both sides.