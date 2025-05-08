Israel’s methanol imports from Azerbaijan plummet in early 2025

From January to February 2025, Azerbaijan exported approximately 10,300 tons of methanol to Israel, generating about $3.4 million in revenue. This marks a notable dip compared to the same stretch in 2024, with exports taking a nosedive of 12,400 tons (2.2 times) and revenue taking a hit of $931,000 (21.7 percent). In the first two months of 2024, Azerbaijan had exported 22,700 tons of methanol to Israel, worth $4.3 million. Overall, Azerbaijan exported a total of 61,900 tons of methanol, valued at $19.8 million, with Turkey, Israel, and Slovenia being the leading importers.

