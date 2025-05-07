President of Kyrgyzstan set to visit Russia

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan Materials 7 May 2025 17:01 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 7. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay a working visit to Russia on May 8–9 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the foreign policy department of the Kyrgyz President's Administration, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz president's press service.

During the visit, President Zhaparov will participate in events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. He will attend the Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow together with heads of foreign states and governments, as well as war veterans.

Meanwhile, the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan’s Armed Forces will take part in the ceremonial parade, Abdumutali noted.

The leaders of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, are also expected to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

