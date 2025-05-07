Uzbekistan, Chinese firm set sights on broader co-op and joint initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Ilzat Kasimov met with Wong Jiabo, Director of the Representative Office of the Chinese company Bedley Hong Kong International in Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The discussions centered on the key aspects of ongoing projects, explored opportunities for expanding cooperation, and examined potential avenues for strengthening the partnership between Uzbekistan and Bedley Hong Kong International.

Founded in 2019, Bedley Hong Kong International operates in the construction, mining, and geological exploration sectors. By 2024, the company’s capital had reached $5 billion, and its workforce had grown to 3,000 employees.