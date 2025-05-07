Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 7

Business Materials 7 May 2025 10:12 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 7, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 45 currencies increased, and one currency decreased compared to May 6.

As for CBI, $1 equals 555,522 rials, and one euro is 630,189 rials, while on May 6, one euro was 623,965 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 7

Rial on May 6

1 US dollar

USD

555,522

551,476

1 British pound

GBP

742,585

732,464

1 Swiss franc

CHF

673,879

669,297

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,980

57,048

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

53,977

53,051

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,451

83,611

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,589

6,546

1 UAE Dirham

AED

151,265

150,164

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,812,286

1,797,676

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

197,503

196,036

100 Japanese yen

JPY

389,054

382,973

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

71,671

71,156

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,442,933

1,432,364

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

403,246

399,244

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

333,419

329,270

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,557

30,174

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,387

14,292

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,853

6,835

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

152,616

151,504

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,401

42,064

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

42

1 Australian dollar

AUD

360,382

356,777

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

148,139

147,060

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,477,452

1,466,691

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

431,099

427,342

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

456,822

453,269

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,534

18,399

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

265

263

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

411,597

408,923

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

101,573

100,774

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

76,971

75,840

100 Thai baht

THB

1,701,444

1,676,975

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,242

131,289

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

403,343

400,810

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

783,529

777,822

1 euro

EUR

630,189

623,965

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,939

106,731

1 Georgian lari

GEL

202,540

201,046

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,841

33,587

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,844

7,790

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,680

168,410

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

326,778

324,397

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,002,283

991,270

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,546

53,081

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

158,782

157,580

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,270

6,231

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 807,852 rials and $1 costs 712,135 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 785,848 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,738 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 821,000–824,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 932,000–935,000 rials.

