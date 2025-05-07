Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 7, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 45 currencies increased, and one currency decreased compared to May 6.

As for CBI, $1 equals 555,522 rials, and one euro is 630,189 rials, while on May 6, one euro was 623,965 rials.

Currency Rial on May 7 Rial on May 6 1 US dollar USD 555,522 551,476 1 British pound GBP 742,585 732,464 1 Swiss franc CHF 673,879 669,297 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,980 57,048 1 Norwegian krone NOK 53,977 53,051 1 Danish krone DKK 84,451 83,611 1 Indian rupee INR 6,589 6,546 1 UAE Dirham AED 151,265 150,164 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,812,286 1,797,676 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 197,503 196,036 100 Japanese yen JPY 389,054 382,973 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 71,671 71,156 1 Omani rial OMR 1,442,933 1,432,364 1 Canadian dollar CAD 403,246 399,244 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 333,419 329,270 1 South African rand ZAR 30,557 30,174 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,387 14,292 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,853 6,835 1 Qatari riyal QAR 152,616 151,504 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,401 42,064 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 42 1 Australian dollar AUD 360,382 356,777 1 Saudi riyal SAR 148,139 147,060 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,477,452 1,466,691 1 Singapore dollar SGD 431,099 427,342 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 456,822 453,269 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,534 18,399 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 265 263 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 411,597 408,923 1 Libyan dinar LYD 101,573 100,774 1 Chinese yuan CNY 76,971 75,840 100 Thai baht THB 1,701,444 1,676,975 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,242 131,289 1,000 South Korean won KRW 403,343 400,810 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 783,529 777,822 1 euro EUR 630,189 623,965 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,939 106,731 1 Georgian lari GEL 202,540 201,046 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,841 33,587 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,844 7,790 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,680 168,410 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 326,778 324,397 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,002,283 991,270 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,546 53,081 1 Turkmen manat TMT 158,782 157,580 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,270 6,231

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 807,852 rials and $1 costs 712,135 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 785,848 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,738 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 821,000–824,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 932,000–935,000 rials.

