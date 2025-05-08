Freight transportation by rail in Kyrgyzstan rises in 1Q2025
Photo: Baku Network
Kyrgyzstan moved a whopping 2.586 million tons of cargo by rail in the first quarter of 2025, marking a solid 28 percent increase compared to the same time last year. Dispatched and arriving volumes shot through the roof, while rail freight turnover skyrocketed by a whopping 33.8 percent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy