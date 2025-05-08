Freight transportation by rail in Kyrgyzstan rises in 1Q2025

Photo: Baku Network

Kyrgyzstan moved a whopping 2.586 million tons of cargo by rail in the first quarter of 2025, marking a solid 28 percent increase compared to the same time last year. Dispatched and arriving volumes shot through the roof, while rail freight turnover skyrocketed by a whopping 33.8 percent.

