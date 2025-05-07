UAE boosts import of Azerbaijani non-oil products in 1Q2025

Azerbaijan's exports of non-oil products to the UAE reached $19 million from January through March 2025, marking a 40.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The total trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UAE during this period amounted to $33.2 million, a 45.6 percent year-on-year rise. Additionally, Azerbaijan's imports from the UAE grew by 40.6 percent, totaling $12.4 million.

