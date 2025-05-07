Kazakhstan, Sweden explore new avenues for sustainable economic growth

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan

During an official visit to Sweden, a Kazakh-Swedish roundtable on "Promoting Innovation and Sustainable Development" was held in Stockholm. The Kazakh delegation, led by Deputy Minister Olzhas Saparbekov, discussed expanding trade, innovation, and sustainable growth opportunities with Swedish businesses. Key topics included stimulating innovation, localization of production, and green technologies. The visit also featured bilateral negotiations with leading Swedish companies such as Volvo Trucks, Scania, and Sandvik. Both sides confirmed a strong interest in further developing partnerships and agreed to continue dialogues between ministries and business circles. Currently, 61 Swedish companies operate in Kazakhstan.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register