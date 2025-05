BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ The next meeting of the Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is set to take place on May 16, a commission member, Rashad Majid, said in a statement to Trend.

This will mark the 7th session held by the commission in the current year.

To note, the body has already convened six times in 2025 and reviewed more than 600 applications for clemency.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel