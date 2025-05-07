Uzbekistan gains major loan backing from France to enhance energy efficiency
Photo: French Development Agency
The French Development Agency (AFD) is providing 30 million euros in credit and grant funds to UzMRC to enhance energy efficiency in residential buildings in Uzbekistan. The project includes technical assistance, a credit line, and loans from commercial banks to final consumers. This collaboration comes after trade turnover between Uzbekistan and France exceeded 1 billion euros for the first time last year.
