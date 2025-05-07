Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park set to launch tobacco production in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ A tobacco production facility is planned to start operations in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park this year, Trend reports via the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy.

The entrepreneurs of Aghdam Industrial Park, which is under the jurisdiction of the agency, have produced 85 million manat ($50.2 million) worth of products from September 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.

Besides, products worth 63 million manat ($37 million) were manufactured in the first quarter of this year.

"Currently, 27 business entities are registered as residents and five entrepreneurs are registered as non-residents in the Aghdam Industrial Park. The registered 32 business entities are expected to invest more than 250 million manat ($147.5 million) in the industrial park and create over 2,100 permanent jobs.

So far, entrepreneurs have invested 111.7 million manat ($66 million) in the industrial park and created 649 jobs.

Covering an area of 190 hectares, more than 70 percent of the Aghdam Industrial Park has been allocated for use by entrepreneurs.

To date, nine enterprises operate in the Aghdam Industrial Park, and work is ongoing for the construction of over 10 enterprises," the agency added.