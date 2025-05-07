Kazakhstan, China forge ahead with bold expansion of freight and trade routes

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

A working meeting was held in Astana, Kazakhstan, between Kazakhstan Railways and a Chinese delegation led by Yao Hongxuan, Director of External Relations for Shaanxi Province. The discussion focused on joint international infrastructure projects, particularly transit routes and freight flow management. Key topics included the synergy of trade and logistics between Xi'an and Almaty and the launch of a new logistics terminal in Almaty, set to become Kazakhstan’s largest import hub. The terminal, covering 9.8 hectares with a capacity of 57,000 TEU annually, aims to optimize processes and enhance trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and China.

