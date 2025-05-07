Kazakhstan's coal industry expands, secures leading position in CIS

In early 2025, Kazakhstan saw a significant increase in coal production, ranking second in growth among CIS countries, although it experienced a slight decline compared to the same period in 2023. Kyrgyzstan led the CIS with the highest growth in coal production. Russia remained the top producer in the region, followed by Kazakhstan. Overall, coal production across the CIS increased compared to the previous year, but showed a small decline when compared to the same period in 2023.

