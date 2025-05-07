ADB VPs: Digitalization key to growth, inclusion and regional cooperation

MILAN, Italy, May 7. Senior leadership of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) emphasized the strategic importance of digital transformation for inclusive growth, resilience, and regional integration during the closing session of the Bank’s 58th Annual Meeting, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

ADB Vice-President for Sectors and Themes, Fatima Yasmin, highlighted the Bank’s stepped-up efforts to help developing member countries (DMCs) address digital challenges.

“ADB has recently enhanced the Digital Sector Office to ensure a strategic and pragmatic approach to overcoming these challenges,” Yasmin said. “We are covering a wide range of activities, such as regulatory frameworks, cybersecurity laws, digital skills and infrastructure, and affordable access for all.”

She added that the Bank is responding to growing requests from its members by organizing the first inter-ministerial digital meeting at ADB Headquarters in June and supporting harmonized standards to build unified digital markets.

“Digital transformation is no longer an option, but an absolute necessity,” she emphasized.

ADB Vice-President for Administration and Corporate Management, Bruce Gosper, pointed to strong demand from across the region for support in navigating the opportunities and challenges of digitalization.

“This meeting brought clearly into view two things: the strong request from our members for help in managing digitalization, and the encouraging level of interest from potential partners — businesses, agencies, governments — all willing to contribute,” he said. “This is a long-term effort. It will require money, engagement, and collaboration across all sectors.”

Echoing the urgency of the issue, ADB Vice-President for Finance and Risk Management, Roberta Casali, said digitalization holds the potential to reduce inequality, but warned of risks if gaps in access and skills persist.

“We heard very clearly that while digitalization can help reduce persistent inequality, it can also worsen gaps — including gender gaps — if not managed well,” she noted.

Casali pointed to shared challenges between Europe and the Asia-Pacific, such as data sovereignty and shortages of skilled digital professionals, as opportunities for interregional cooperation.

“We face enormous challenges, but growth remains strong. We must combine development with opportunity and build bridges across continents,” she said. “Closer cooperation is the best response to shape a more inclusive, secure, and innovative digital future.”